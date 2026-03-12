Traffic delays expected after pedestrian hit in Bradford County | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — 6:45 AM: Bradford County authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Thursday. The incident occurred on US 301 northbound between CR 221 and CR 227 near the Red Fig Saloon.

One northbound lane is blocked by emergency services, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. There are no serious injuries, but traffic is delayed in the area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.