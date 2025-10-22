Tropical Storm Melissa organizing in the Caribbean: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa is slowly organizing in the Caribbean.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team wants you to know about this system:

Melissa is slowly organizing but still dealing with some wind shear in the Caribbean.

The storm will continue to slow down in this region over the next few days, leading to a high flash flooding threat for places like Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba.

Long-range forecasts favor strengthening into a hurricane as the storm slowly moves more west before taking a northward turn into the Atlantic.

Melissa is not a threat to our area, but heads up if any vacationers are supposed to be traveling to the Caribbean.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood