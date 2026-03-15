Two shootings reported minutes apart in Jacksonville leave one man dead, another injured, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two separate shootings happened minutes apart in Jacksonville late Saturday night, leaving one man dead and another injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the first call came in around 9:40 p.m. after ShotSpotter, a system that detects gunfire, alerted officers in the 1700 block of West 12th Street.

When officers got there, they found a man inside an abandoned building with a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives are now working to figure out what happened.

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About 20 minutes later, officers heard about another shooting when a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say that shooting happened in the 8900 block of Lem Turner Road.

Investigators say two people shot the man once and then ran off.

Deputies said the victim is expected to survive.

JSO asks anyone with information about either shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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