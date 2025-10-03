UNF’s Silverfield College receives $2.1M federal grant to boost civics education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida’s Silverfield College of Education and Human Services has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to enhance civics education in Northeast Florida.

The grant will fund the Cultivating Comprehensive Civics Education Professional Development Program (3C-EPD), which aims to improve civics education through an inquiry-driven approach to teacher learning.

The program will involve 90 in-service civics teachers from high-need schools in a year-long series of professional learning opportunities.

“Civics education is about more than memorizing dates and facts; it’s about helping students engage deeply with ideas, texts, and issues that shape our democracy,” said Dr. Diane Yendol-Hoppey, professor in the Department of Teaching, Learning, and Curriculum.

Developed in partnership with Duval County Public Schools and the Lou Frey Institute of Politics and Government at the University of Central Florida, the 3C-EPD initiative focuses on deepening teachers’ content knowledge and pedagogical expertise.

UNF faculty members, including Yendol-Hoppey, Eric Schoute, and Daniel Dinsmore, will lead the project, bringing their expertise in instructional design and teacher learning to ensure the program’s rigor and scalability.

“I’m thrilled to partner with UNF and the Lou Frey Institute on this transformative investment in our teachers and students,” said Dr. April D. Slade, director of K–12 social studies for Duval County Public Schools.

“By building a sustainable pipeline of expertly trained civics teachers, we will expand access to rigorous instruction, improve performance on key benchmarks, and deepen students’ sense of civic responsibility across every neighborhood we serve.”

