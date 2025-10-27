University of Florida’s Association of Military Alumni to induct first honoree into its Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — William “Bill” Emerson will be inducted into the University of Florida Association of Military Alumni Hall of Fame on November 21 in Gainesville in recognition of his distinguished military service and contributions to the university.

Emerson, who served as a U.S. Marine Corps combat pilot during World War II, is posthumously receiving UFAMA’s inaugural Hall of Fame award.

It’s one of several events happening during UF’s Military Alumni Reunion Weekend.

He graduated from the University of Florida in 1946 and went on to a successful career in the financial services industry.

He and his wife, Jane, were major benefactors of the university, contributing to the construction of Emerson Alumni Hall.

“We are truly honored to recognize Bill Emerson for his incredible accomplishments,” Curt Ebitz, UFAMA president, said in a news release. “Not only for his distinguished service to our nation in uniform, but also for his lasting and impactful support to the University of Florida.”

The award ceremony will take place at the UF’s Emerson Alumni Hall, named in honor of Emerson’s contributions. The event will also recognize other top military-affiliated alumni for 2025, including veterans, service members, family members, and Department of War civilians.

Emerson enlisted in the U.S. military immediately following the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 and served in the Pacific theater of operations. After the war, he pursued a degree in business administration at the University of Florida.

Emerson’s legacy at the university includes serving as the President of the University of Florida Foundation from 1990-1992. He died in 2017 at the age of 95.

