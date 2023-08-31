USPS is asking residents with mailboxes for help in cleaning debris

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — According to USPS, the accumulation of debris around the mail receptacles can cause delays in their delivery.

The Florida 1 District is asking for help from postal customers to provide uninterrupted mail service to all Northeast Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

According to USPS, in some areas, contractors are removing the debris and taking the mail receptacles along with the debris.

Residents who placed their mail on hold for 30 days or filed a temporary Change of Address due to Hurricane Idalia must replace their damaged mail receptacles. When their mailbox has been replaced, customers must call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to reinstate delivery.

