Vehicle pulling camper flips over bridge on I-95 SB near Duval-Nassau line, deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a crash on Interstate 95 southbound near the Duval-Nassau county line.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said all of the southbound lanes are shut down.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle pulling a camper flipped over the bridge near mile marker 370.

NCSO said drivers should seek alternate routes, as there will likely be significant delays.

