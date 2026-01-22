Video: Jacksonville officer grabs teen off bike, slams him to ground, officer facing charges

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained video that led to the arrest of a Jacksonville police officer. Jacksonville Beach Police Department released the video Wednesday.

The video shows the officer, identified as Stephen Hicks, grabbing a teenage boy by the arm, pulling him off of his e-bike, throwing the child to the ground, and falling on top of him.

The incident occurred Saturday at Sunshine Park in Jacksonville Beach.

While speaking with teens at the park, Jacksonville Beach officers were told that an adult had pulled one teenager off of his e-bike and thrown him to the ground, causing him minor injuries.

Witnesses reported that Hicks identified himself as a police officer by displaying his badge during the confrontation.

He reportedly pulled the badge from under his shirt while providing his name and badge number to the teenager involved in the incident.

Hicks left the scene before police arrived, but later turned himself in to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit.

He was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor battery and taken to the Duval County jail.

Following his arrest, Hicks was administratively reassigned from his position within the Hazardous Devices Unit, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

His court date has been set for next month.

