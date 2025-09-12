Volunteers needed for 2025 International Coastal Cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Timucuan Parks Foundation is inviting volunteers to participate in the annual International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 20, at three local parks in Jacksonville.

Volunteers will help clean up litter from the shorelines and parks at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, Fort Caroline National Memorial, and Reddie Point Preserve.

The cleanup efforts are scheduled to coincide with optimal tide conditions to maximize the amount of litter collected.

The cleanup at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can enter the park for free by informing the gate attendant that they are there for the Timucuan Parks Foundation cleanup.

At Fort Caroline National Memorial, the cleanup will occur from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the visitor’s center, where National Park Service rangers will guide them to the shoreline.

The Reddie Point Preserve cleanup is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants should gather at the pavilion by the pier.

Volunteers are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get dirty. They should also bring a hat, sunscreen, bug spray, work gloves, and a full reusable water bottle.

The Timucuan Parks Foundation will provide disposable gloves, trash bags, and snacks, with support from Keep Jacksonville Beautiful and the City of Jacksonville.

The event is open to participants of all ages, but an adult must accompany children under sixteen, and those under eighteen need a signed waiver from a parent or guardian. Waivers are available on the Timucuan Parks Foundation website.

International Coastal Cleanup Day aims to raise awareness about water pollution and its environmental impact. For more information, volunteers can contact the Timucuan Parks Foundation via email or phone.

