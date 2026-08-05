VyStar Credit Union initiates food drive to support families across Florida and Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar Credit Union is holding its Good Starts Here food drive throughout August to collect nonperishable donations for families in Florida and Georgia. The initiative, which began Aug. 1, accepts contributions at all branch locations through Aug. 31 to combat food insecurity.

The drive supports local food banks and hunger relief organizations in the communities VyStar serves. It also serves as the launch for the fifth annual Good is everywhere celebration, a month-long program focused on service and community impact.

The “Good is everywhere” initiative marks five years of volunteerism and community support for the credit union. Nearly all of the organization’s more than 2,000 employees participate in the program each year. Since it began, the initiative has provided more than 65,000 free community experiences.VyStar Senior Vice President and Foundation President Patricia McElroy said the drive allows the community to take direct action against hunger. “Food insecurity affects families in so many communities and together we have an opportunity to make a real difference,” McElroy said.

“Every can, every box and every donation helps ensure our neighbors have access to the food they need. The Good Starts Here Food Drive makes it easy for our members and communities to turn compassion into action.”

Donors are encouraged to provide shelf-stable pantry items such as peanut butter, canned soup, canned fruit and canned vegetables. Other accepted items include canned beans, pasta and rice. To ensure food safety, the credit union can only accept unopened, nonperishable food items.

Several types of donations cannot be accepted, including perishable foods, expired items, homemade foods and damaged or opened packages. All donations collected during the drive will stay within the local community to help nonprofit organizations provide meals to families.

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