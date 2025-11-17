Watch: Josh Hines-Allen breaks franchise sacks record in Jaguars blowout 35-6 win against Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen broke the franchise sacks record that stood for more than 20 years in the team dominant win Sunday against the L.A. Chargers.

Hines-Allen notched No. 56 of his seven-year career when he took down Chargers QB Justin Herbert in the second quarter.

Hines-Allen opened the season trailing Tony Brackens (55) by two. Brackens played for Jacksonville between 1996 and 2003. Hines-Allen struggled to reach the mark and even acknowledged feeling pressure to get it done.

“It was never a chase thing,” Hines-Allen said. “It was just, for me, playing football and doing what I needed to do.”

It took him until the team’s 10th game to get his third sack of the season. He received an ovation from the home crowd and plenty of acknowledgements from his teammates and coaches.

@JoshHinesAllen on breaking our franchise sack record in the win.

