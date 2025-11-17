Local

Watch: Josh Hines-Allen breaks franchise sacks record in Jaguars blowout 35-6 win against Chargers

By The Associated Press and ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Josh Hines-Allen sack Jaguars defensive end Josh Hine-Allen broke the franchise sack record Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 against the L.A. Chargers in Jacksonville.
By The Associated Press and ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen broke the franchise sacks record that stood for more than 20 years in the team dominant win Sunday against the L.A. Chargers.

Hines-Allen notched No. 56 of his seven-year career when he took down Chargers QB Justin Herbert in the second quarter.

READ: Jaguars rebound from historic loss with a dominant 35-6 win against Chargers

Hines-Allen opened the season trailing Tony Brackens (55) by two. Brackens played for Jacksonville between 1996 and 2003. Hines-Allen struggled to reach the mark and even acknowledged feeling pressure to get it done.

“It was never a chase thing,” Hines-Allen said. “It was just, for me, playing football and doing what I needed to do.”

It took him until the team’s 10th game to get his third sack of the season. He received an ovation from the home crowd and plenty of acknowledgements from his teammates and coaches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Action News Jax Top Stories
0

Most Read