‘We were stranded:’ Florida and Project Dynamo bring more than 300 Americans home from Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 Americans are back in the US from Israel thanks to a series of evacuation missions funded by the State of Florida and coordinated by the nonprofit Project Dynamo.

Ron and Linda Neumann live part-time in Rehovot, Israel.

When war broke out after the Hamas attack earlier this month, they began looking for a way home to Melbourne, Florida.

“We tried to go through the State Department, and we filled out this form, but nobody got back with us. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings, but no one got back with us. We were stranded,” Ron said.

After finding no held with the government, the Neumanns contacted the nonprofit organization Project Dynamo, which has worked to bring Americans home from war-torn areas since the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Within 24 hours the Neumanns were on a flight home.

As they landed in Tampa, they were greeted with a warm welcome from Florida state agencies and Governor Ron DeSantis, who secured funding for the flight through an executive order signed last week.

Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management helped coordinate the recent missions with Project Dynamo.

Five flights funded by the state to the tune of roughly $4 million have brought more than 300 American citizens back home and out of harm’s way since Friday.

Guthrie told Action News Jax another two flights carrying roughly 100 evacuees are expected in the coming days.

“Floridians, even though they’re abroad, they are in a state of emergency in a war zone and if the federal government is not going to act and go and get those individuals out then the Governor is going to certainly show the leadership and executive power and go and get that done,” Guthrie said.

However, State Representative Kelly Skidmore (D-Delray Beach) worries the State of Florida could be complicating the situation in Israel, as the US Department of State also works to evacuate American citizens from the country.

“What kind of resources are we wasting by sending two different rescue efforts to the same group of individuals?” Skidmore questioned.

Project Dynamo CEO Bryan Stern noted the collaboration with the State of Florida is the first time the nonprofit has ever gotten any government support.

He said the recent missions have already yielded some interest from at least one other state looking to establish similar partnerships.

“Someone has to show up and if that’s not gonna be the government, that’s okay. No problem with that, then we’ll step in. But we need public support and we’re entirely Donner funded and it’s a big challenge,” Stern said.

For the Neumanns, they’re just thankful to be home safe and sound.

“I’m humbled to think that people risked their lives to come get us and our fellow Jews out of a war zone,” Linda Neumann said.

Guthrie said DEM has had little to no communication with the State Department, despite the agency’s efforts to make contact.

Action News Jax’s request for comment from the State Department regarding Florida’s actions to bring Americans home went unanswered.

If you’d like to help Project Dynamo’s efforts to bring Americans home from Israel and other conflict areas, you can find out how to get involved here.

