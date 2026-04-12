Wildfire in Baker County burns about 500 acres, deputies say

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A wildfire is burning near Doyle Williams Road in Baker County, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the fire has burned around 500 acres so far.

Law enforcement is in the area and has evacuated some residents nearby.

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The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is moving quickly due to wind, urging people in the area to stay alert.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire started sometime between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

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