Winn-Dixie donates $150,000 to fight summer hunger in Florida YMCAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Winn-Dixie Company, along with its charitable arm, The Winn-Dixie Company Gives Foundation, has donated $150,000 to the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs.

This contribution, announced June 24, aims to combat summer hunger by providing nutritious meals and snacks to children participating in YMCA summer programs across 19 Florida counties.

Lynne Wilcox, President and CEO of the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs, said, “When school is out, the need for wholesome meals doesn’t take a summer vacation. Partnerships with organizations like The Winn-Dixie Company help ensure families have access to the food and support they need during this critical time. We’re grateful for their commitment to strengthening communities and supporting our youth across Florida.”

For many children and families, summer means losing access to the daily meals and support they receive during the school year, increasing the risk of food insecurity.

The donation will help support more than 6,000 summer program participants by ensuring they have access to nourishing food, enriching activities, and safe learning environments.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 children in Florida experience food insecurity, highlighting the critical need for such support.

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