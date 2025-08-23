Woman dies after fight with another inmate inside Duval County Jail, per police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who was being held in the Duval County Jail is dead after a fight with another inmate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said Jema Schunke, 47, died in a hospital on Friday, one week after she was found unresponsive in her cell.

Schunke was reportedly in a physical fight with her 58-year-old cellmate, Virginia Hampton, shortly before being found during routine jail rounds on August 15.

Virginia Hampton Virginia Hampton's mugshot

According to Hampton’s arrest report, Hampton was seen on surveillance video attacking Schunke. She claimed Schunke had fallen out of her bed.

JSO said Schunke received care at the jail before being taken to UF Health for treatment, but ultimately died.

Following an interview, the agency said Hampton was re-arrested for battery. She was in jail after being arrested in July for allegedly hitting a woman who had been sitting in a car with her window rolled down.

JSO said further charges related to the jail incident could be forthcoming depending on the results of a cause-of-death investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

JSO said it is also working to learn more about a reported fight between Schunke and a separate inmate. According to Hampton’s arrest report, one officer said Schunke had been attacked the night before her hospitalization.

Hampton is currently scheduled to be arraigned in court in September.

