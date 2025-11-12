Woman killed in head-on Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 33-year-old Fort White woman is dead after the car she was driving collided head-on with another car late Tuesday. The crash occurred at about 11:10 p.m. on State Road 47 in Columbia County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The woman was traveling northbound on the roadway when her sedan collided with another vehicle that was traveling southbound driven by a 23-year-old Lake City man, the news release states. The male was listed in critical condition late Tuesday.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles and both were not wearing seatbelts, the news release states.

