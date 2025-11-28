Woman, three children receive serious, critical injuries in Lake City crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Lake City woman and three children were injured when the SUV they were in crashed Thursday night. The accident occurred at about 11:19 p.m. on County Road 25A near NW Bell Street.

The woman and two boys, ages 3 and 12, were listed in serious condition and a 4-year-old girl was listed in critical condition, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

None of the occupants in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, the news release states.

The SUV was traveling southbound on CR 25A when it drove off of the west shoulder and overturned, the news release states.

