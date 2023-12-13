Sailors show off their Christmas flare in Mayport holiday lighting competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sailors at Naval Station Mayport faced off in a holiday lighting competition on Tuesday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Each ship in the port was lit from bow to stern, and land-based units decorated as well.

Action News Jax’s Marithza Ross got to take part in Mayport’s unique tradition as one of the judges.

The littoral combat ship USS Coppertown won first place for its spectacular display. Bravo Zulu to everyone who took part!

Read: Police search for suspect in Westside triple shooting that left one dead, two injured

Decorating ships contest

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.