Wishcasting dream fantasy landing spots in the 2024 NFL draft

Only 48 hours left until the NFL Draft! It's finally happening! Matt Harmon is joined by NFL Network's Marcas Grant to have some fun now that all the prognosticating is about to be over. The pair run through 24 skill players who are about to be drafted this weekend and select their favorite dream fantasy fit for each one.

Keep in mind: these are not actual predictions, but fantasy wishcasting predictions. Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Los Angeles Chargers? Sure! Jayden Daniels to the Las Vegas Raiders? Why not! Jonathon Brooks to the Cincinnati Bengals? All possibilities are on the table in the final podcast before Thursday night's draft.

Have fun listening to Matt & Marcas' picks and stay subscribed to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show feed for Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald to recap the draft late Thursday night after the first round wraps-up and midday Sunday after rounds 2-7 finish up on Saturday.

5:35 - Quarterbacks

23:10 - Running Backs

36:20 - Wide Receivers (and Brock Bowers)

