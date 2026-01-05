All week long: Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for Jaguars vs. Bills playoff matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action Sports Jax has got you covered as we count down to the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

The game is on Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS47, but here’s what you can tune into before that:

Monday

7 p.m.: Jags Report Live with Dewey Wingard, FOX30

7:30 p.m.: Chase for the Championship, FOX30

Tuesday

10 a.m.: Brent & Austen Show, Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream

1 p.m.: Club 904, Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream

7:30 p.m.: Chase for the Championship, FOX30

Wednesday

10 a.m.: Brent & Austen Show, Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream

7 p.m.: Jags Wired, FOX30

7:30 p.m.: Chase for the Championship, FOX30

Thursday

10 a.m.: Brent & Austen Show, Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream

1 p.m.: Club 904, Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream

7 p.m.: Jaguars All Access, FOX30

7:30 pm: Chase for the Championship, FOX30

Friday

10 a.m.: Brent & Austen Show, Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream

7 p.m.: Jags Social, FOX30

7:30 p.m.: Chase for the Championship, FOX30

