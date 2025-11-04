What does Jakobi Meyers offer the Jaguars?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have become increasingly thin at wide receiver with recent injuries to Travis Hunter, Tim Patrick, Dyami Brown, and Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars were likely snooping for a receiver at the deadline anyhow, but the recent injuries nearly made it a necessity as the team sits at 5-3 headed into divisional play.

The answer comes in the form of Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who’s really made a name for himself. Meyers has collected five straight 800-yard seasons, most recently posting a career-high with 1,027 yards in 2024. The Jaguars gave up a pair of day three selections in the 2026 NFL Draft to get the deal done.

So, what does Meyers offer the Jaguars?

Well, the short answer is versatility and stability. With the recent injuries, the Jaguars need a player who could fit multiple roles.

Meyers is just the guy, seeing nearly a 50/50 split in career snaps from outside and in the slot. To be specific, he’s played 51.7% of his career snaps from the slot and 47.8% of snaps from an outside alignment.

Stability comes in the form of his impressive hands. Meyers has an impressive 3.8% drop rate and 61% contested catch rate, both highest among Jaguars receivers.

Drops have been a major concern, especially lately, as the team leads the NFL with 24 drops this season. The addition of Meyers, hopefully, alleviates this to some degree.

Aside from his versatility and stability, Meyers is also pretty crafty after the catch. Despite being 30th in receptions (33), Meyers ranks tied for 6th in missed tackles forced with a total of nine, according to Pro Football Focus. Oddly enough, he’s tied with now teammate Hunter.

This season, Meyers has actually posted a career-high 4.8 yards per reception after the catch, in addition to his +37 YAC over expectation, which ranks 14th among NFL receivers. He isn’t the fastest guy, but his ability to make people miss after the catch is certainly a point of note.

He might not be the flashiest player on the market, but he is exactly what the Jaguars needed at the deadline.

Meyers offers the Jaguars a versatile, reliable option who looks to make an immediate impact for a team in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

