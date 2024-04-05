First Alert Traffic: JAX River Jams closing certain roads on concert days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Traffic Center looked into what roads will be closed each Thursday in April for JAX River Jams.

JAX River Jams is a month-long concert series that takes place in Downtown Jacksonville throughout April. It has been an annual event for 4 years and is meant to bring the public downtown to spend money locally.

There will be music and food trucks and the event is free of charge. Participants are encouraged to bring out chairs and blankets to watch the concert.

On concert days, Market Street from Courthouse Drive to Bay Street will close starting at 3 p.m.

Bay Street from Newman Street to Library Street and Market Street from Forsyth Street to Bay Street will fully close down starting at 4 p.m.

Each of these streets will be closed until 30 minutes after the concert, which is at roughly 11 p.m.

Jax River Jams road closures

Liberty Street will be partially closed from Courthouse Drive to Bay Street until the following Friday at 6 a.m. However, it’s a partial closure because the city has dedicated a hot lane for residents living in the area, so they can get through.

