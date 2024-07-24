First Alert Weather: A few afternoon, inland storms on the radar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few storms moving inland this afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says it will be another hot and humid day with a few afternoon showers and storms slowly moving inland.
Highs in the 90s will continue through the week with daily rain chances. The best coverage of thunderstorms will be generally away from the beaches.
Feels-like temperatures will be between 100 and 105 degrees.
There are no areas of concern in the tropics.
Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
TODAY: Partly sunny and humid with a few inland afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 91 (Feels like: 100-105)
TONIGHT: Inland shower/storm early. Partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 75
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland showers/storms. High 92/Low 75
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 74
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 92/Low 75
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 74
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 92/Low 74
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 73
