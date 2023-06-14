Squatters with a dozen dogs have been living illegally at DeKalb home for months, neighbors say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors say they fear for their safety after squatters have taken over a home in their Dekalb County subdivision.

For three months, residents of Parkside Walk in Dekalb County say squatters have been coming and going at all hours of day and night from a home in their community.

“These people just showed up one day, broke into a house, and decided to stay,” neighbor Trent Walker told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

The home on Kickerillo Way is owned by corporate rental giant Home Partners of America. Neighbors say it was vacant when the squatters moved in.

Homeowner’s Association president Anthony Anastasi says it was the dozen barking dogs at all hours that first alerted neighbors to the presence of the squatters. Since then, they’ve noticed more suspicious behavior.

“There’s constant activity between one and four in the morning in the neighborhood. Like, very clearly things that shouldn’t be going on, going on,” Anastasi said.

Walker says he worries about his family’s safety.

“I probably go to sleep about 3:00 a.m., 4:00 a.m. in the morning now because I’m just watching just to make sure everything’s okay,” Walker said.

Nobody came to the door when Gray knocked.

On May 3, a DeKalb County magistrate judge issued a default judgment against the squatters.

In recent weeks when Channel 2 Action News first reported on the incident the courts and the Marshal’s office in DeKalb are dealing with a big backup with enforcing evictions.

Home Partners of America told Channel 2 Action News in a statement:

“Upon learning that unauthorized occupants had gained access to our home, we immediately took appropriate steps as prescribed by the law and our policies. We share the concerns of the HOA and neighbors and will continue to work to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible.” — Home Partners of America

“Once we realize someone’s in the house, that shouldn’t be it shouldn’t take you three or four months to go through this court system when they’re trespassing and breaking and entering,” Anastasi said.

We checked in with DeKalb County about those digs.

DeKalb County Animal Services have been out to the home multiple times, and they have issued nine citations about the care and treatment of the dogs

There is a court date on the animal violations scheduled for June 16.

