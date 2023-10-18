“It was an attack against all of us”: Florida leaders cross the aisle in support of Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Members of the Florida Legislature sent a message Wednesday, vowing unwavering support for Israel and its response to the deadly Hamas terrorist attack earlier this month that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israeli citizens.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) announced a joint proclamation that will be presented to the US President, Florida Congressional Delegation and the Israeli Ambassador to the US.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The proclamation condemns the Hamas terrorist attack, voices support for the State of Israel and demands an end to any financial support for Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and any other groups that have supported the attack.

“The relationship between Florida and Israel has never been stronger,” said Renner.

In a joint press conference hosted by the Speaker and Senate President, Republican and Democratic state lawmakers from both chambers stood shoulder to shoulder united in their message.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Florida is no place for antisemitism, hatred or violence of any kind. We condemn these acts, and we pray for Israeli victory,” said Passidomo.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie), who is Jewish, recalled watching the Hamas terrorist attack unfold on October 7th.

“Parachuting from the sky, terrorists descended upon young peaceful concertgoers. They murdered grandmothers, Holocaust survivors, entire families gone, multiple generations slaughtered. Raping, killing, coldblooded murder, complete desecration of bodies,” said Book.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

State Representative Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay), who is also Jewish, revealed his family knew one of the victims killed in the attack.

It was an attack he characterized as the latest in a long line of attacks suffered throughout the history of the Jewish community.

“The attack on Israel was not an attack on a country. It was an attack on a people. It was an attack on me, on Lauren, on every Jew in this room. But it was an attack against all of us. When you stand with Israel, you stand with us,” said Fine.

During the press conference, Speaker Renner and Senate President Passidomo expressed support for the Governor’s recent proposal to increase economic sanctions on Iran, a backer of Hamas.

It’s a strong signal the proposal will clear the finish line in the upcoming legislative session.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.