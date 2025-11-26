4.3 Million Floridians expected on the roads for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 80 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year, and while major airports across the country prepare for holiday crowds, most Floridians are choosing to hit the road instead.

AAA estimates that about 300,000 people in Florida will fly for the holiday, compared to nearly 4.3 million drivers expected on the roadways.

Traffic through the Florida Welcome Center in Yulee, just south of the Georgia border, was far busier than traffic through the Jacksonville International Airport.

Several families traveling from North Carolina say they’re switching up their Thanksgiving plans this year. One family had been on the road for five days, stopping through South Carolina and Georgia on their way to St. Augustine. Another family, 17 people in total, left at 3:30 a.m. to get to Orlando in time for a trip to Nintendo World.

Some families say part of their decision to travel is tied to wanting a different kind of holiday.

“First time we’re not doing Thanksgiving,” one woman said. “Our daughter’s away at school, so we just wanted something different without being sad without her being there.”

AAA is warning travelers that Wednesday afternoon and Sunday will be the most congested times on the roads. For flyers, AAA recommends arriving at least two hours before departure and downloading their airline’s mobile app for updates.

With millions traveling at once, whether by car or plane, officials stress the importance of preparation, patience, and giving yourself plenty of time to arrive safely.

