Armed robbery suspect dies after chase, gunfire exchange with JSO officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer is recovering after being shot during a gun fight with an armed robbery suspect Wednesday morning. The suspect died at the hospital following a shootout in the Harborview area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the officer as Luis Mercado. According to JSO, Mercado was responding to reports of an armed robbery just after 8 a.m. at the Family Dollar on Soutel Drive near Norfolk Boulevard.

A customer who was inside the store at the time overheard the masked suspect threatening a clerk — saying, “Give me your money or I’ll shoot you.” That customer quickly called 911.

Moments later, Officer Mercado spotted the suspect on Norfolk Boulevard and chased him on foot. JSO said the officer tackled the suspect, but while they were on the ground, the suspect fired two shots, striking Mercado in the leg.

Despite his injury, Mercado returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Cell phone video shared with Action News Jax shows the two men on the ground after the gunfight.

We blurred the suspect, but he is seen crumpled on the ground next to the officer.

And the video shows the officer working fast to tie a tourniquet on his leg to stop the blood loss.

JSO has not released the suspect’s name but said he had a long criminal history and would not have been able to legally purchase a firearm.

“He’s got an extensive record,” said Chief Alan Parker. “He just got out of prison May of 2024 for charges of auto theft, drugs…aggravated battery on a pregnant female.”

Sheriff T.K. Waters was asked how many shots Officer Mercado fired at the suspect:

“He fired enough to get the job done, so we don’t have to worry about that guy anymore.” Waters said during a news conference. “If a person will shoot at a policeman for doing his job after he just committed an armed robbery, he’ll shoot at anyone.”

The incident report says the Family Dollar store manager, who was held up at gunpoint, gave the suspect $100 — everything in the register. She confirmed her identity to Action News Jax, but was too shaken to speak on camera.

“I’m sure there are some traumatic things you’re dealing with when someone points a gun in your face and demands money,” Waters added.

JSO credits the quick-thinking customer – who overheard the suspect’s threat – and made the emergency call, which helped officers nab the suspect so quickly.

