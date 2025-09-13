Barrel with 19 pounds of marijuana washes ashore in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Police say a barrel containing about 19 pounds of marijuana washed ashore in the 1500 block of Beach Proper South.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department collected and secured the barrel after it was found.

Officers are warning residents not to touch or move suspicious packages that appear along the shoreline.

Instead, they urge people to call the police immediately so officers can safely handle the situation.

The department said public safety remains a priority and thanked the community for staying vigilant.

