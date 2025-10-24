‘Big, big win’: Jacksonville International Airport teases new destinations in Concourse B milestone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A huge step forward Friday morning for the Jacksonville International Airport’s Concourse B construction project, as airport officials laid the final metal beam in what’s called a “topping off” ceremony.

“When terminals A and C were opened, they contemplated building Concourse B. But the economy wasn’t the greatest at the time. They decided to put it off,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority president Mark Van Lowe explained. “So right after 2008, they started thinking about this. And again, when I came seven years ago, it was on the drawing books, but we really didn’t have the muscle to go forward. We decided with the board’s approval to [now] make it happen.”

The new concourse is expected to bring six new gates, new restaurants, and shopping options for travelers, while aiming to meet the growing travel needs of a growing city.

“Expansion like this will add that certain percentage of flights, so it’s conducive for business, conducive to people that want to live here, that want to travel, for pleasure,” JAA board chair David Hodges added. “It’s just a big, big win.”

Now the hope is that the Concourse B project will be completed by Christmas of 2026.

The project is expected to not only bring new retail and dining options for travelers, but new destinations as well.

“American Airlines is taking all these new gates. Currently, American Airlines doesn’t need all these gates. So if you put two and two together. We think that’s big news for American, which is our number one carrier now in Jacksonville,” Van Lowe teased. “I would love to see Caribbean and Mexico [destinations added] immediately.”

JAA leaders said they’d also like to add flight options to Seattle and San Francisco, among other destinations.

