Body found in St. Johns in relation to a tip in the case of a missing Putnam County man

HASTINGS, Fla. — A body has been found in St. Johns County in relation to a tip in the case of a missing Putnam County man, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said it received a tip in the case of the missing man Chad Mullen, who hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 9.

Missing person Chad Mullen Putnam County Sheriff's Office offering $15,000 for information related to a man missing since early September.

Detectives responded to 852 Federal Point Road in Hastings, about a quarter-mile from the Putnam-St. Johns county line, PCSO said.

“Due to the amount of recently moved dirt on the property, detectives along with forensics from St. Johns Sheriff’s Office, FDLE and the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office began to search, dig and sift dirt from the area, gradually uncovering a body,” PCSO said.

Authorities are waiting for the results from an autopsy to determine the identity of the person, as well as their cause and manner of death.

