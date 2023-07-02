Car hits a pedestrian in Clay County, injuries are fatal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports a male pedestrian was hit by a car and died in Clay County.

According to FHP, the initial investigation reveals that a car was driving southbound on US-17 in the right lane. The pedestrian was walking in the same path as the car.

As a result, the car ended up hitting the pedestrian.

FHP is still investigating how old and where the pedestrian lives.

