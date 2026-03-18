Charges against 3 of 4 Jacksonville firefighters accused in paintball ‘prank war’ officially dropped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charges against three of the four Jacksonville firefighters involved in a “prank war” have been dropped, court records show.

Tristen Harrison and Colby Lesage completed their pretrial intervention programs and their charges were officially dropped Wednesday.

Action News Jax told you last week that Wesley Parker’s case was disposed of after the program was completed.

Landon Simmons is still working on his program, but his charges will be dropped once that is completed.

Action News Jax was the first to report the firefighters’ arrests. They were charged with criminal mischief for shooting paintballs at passing vehicles while on duty at Jacksonville Fire Rescue Station 4 in LaVilla.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident, which the firefighters called a “prank war,” happened in December, but they weren’t arrested until January, causing Action News Jax to ask Sheriff T.K. Waters if the firefighters received special treatment.

Sheriff Waters replied, “No, I don’t give my own officers special treatment.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.