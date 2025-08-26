Christian education group planning Bible classes for Duval County students during class time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Ohio-based Christian nonprofit is preparing to launch Bible classes for public school students in Duval County, raising concerns among some local faith leaders about the separation of church and state.

LifeWise Academy, which already operates in more than 30 states with a thousand participating schools, says its model allows parents to sign their children up for weekly off-campus Bible instruction during the school day. Students are released from one of their elective classes to attend, then returned to school.

The program is protected under a 1950s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that created what’s known as “released time religious instruction.” Federal law permits the practice as long as classes are privately funded, take place off school property, and students have parental permission.

Local clergy members say they fear the program could take away from valuable instruction time in a district already facing attendance challenges.

“When the church and the state get married, whatever is birthed does not look like Jesus,” Reverend Rebekah Hutto said. “They are separate for a reason because each faith practices their religion in their own way.”

“Public school is meant to represent all people and teach all people,” she said. “The fact that this one particular religion and this slice of the religion is allowed into our public school environment doesn’t reflect the pluralism that exists within our schools.”

LifeWise leaders stress that participation is optional and that teachers and parents have reported positive changes since their students took part. Program Director Rhianna Sanford says classes are designed to last only as long as a student’s elective period.

“We’re not bringing religion onto the school property at all,” Sanford said. “We’re just coming to get them, have about 35 to 45 minutes with them, and then we’re bringing them back.”

LifeWise Academy said it is working to finalize details of a pilot program in at least two Duval County schools, though leaders could not yet confirm which schools will participate or when the program will launch.

Action News Jax asked Duval County Public Schools what role, if any, the district plays in approving programs like these, but has not yet received a response. The district shared guidance provided to DCPS principals to ensure alignment with state statute and Board Policy:

“Good afternoon Principals,

Based on some of the questions that have recently come into our office regarding religious organizations offering to provide your students religious instruction off campus during the school day, I am providing the following important information for your reference and action:

Advertising or promoting religious activities on school property must be carefully regulated in order to maintain the District’s position of neutrality. School Board Policy 9.40, and 9.50 outline clear guidelines to ensure compliance. Please review these policies to ensure continued compliance. If you have any questions, please contact your Regional Superintendent.

In accordance with Florida Statute 1003.21, students may be released from school for religious instruction that takes place off school premises during non-instructional time, provided there is written parental permission. Should you receive a request from a parent regarding release time for religious instruction, please contact your Regional Superintendent for additional guidance before taking action.

Thank you for your leadership and continued dedication to student achievement as we embark on another exciting school year."

