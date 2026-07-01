Christmas in July toy drive returns to Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Christmas in July toy and donation drive, presented by Subaru of Jacksonville, has returned to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The drive, running through July 31, aims to bring year-round comfort and support to pediatric patients receiving care.

While toy donations typically flood in during the holiday season, hospital stays occur throughout the year, often leaving toy shelves low by summer. This annual initiative ensures that Wolfson Children’s Hospital can restock its supplies.

A new toy or activity can make a significant difference for children who are missing out on camp, vacations and time with friends due to their hospitalizations.

The community can contribute to the drive by shopping from Wolfson Children’s Amazon wish list or by making a financial gift here. The Child Life team at the hospital carefully selects the items on the wish list.

Current high-priority needs include sensory toys, arts and crafts supplies and items for the hospital’s Facility Dog program. Small-denomination gift cards, such as those from Starbucks, Uber Eats and Publix, are also accepted. These gift cards serve as rewards for teenage patients and provide helpful support for patient families.

To drop off gift cards, individuals can schedule a time directly with the Auxiliary office at 904.202.8008. Electronic gift card donations can also be sent to Child.Life@bmcjax.com.

At Wolfson Children’s Hospital, toys are considered an essential part of the healing process, rather than just items for play. Play helps children experience a sense of normalcy and comfort during their hospital stays while also supporting crucial developmental milestones for infants and toddlers.

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