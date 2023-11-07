The City of Jacksonville celebrates Veterans Day

Jacksonville, Fla. — You’re invited to pay tribute to the city’s military at the 2023 Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will wind through the streets of Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 11:01 a.m.

Participants will begin marching on Gator Bowl Boulevard behind Daily’s Place and end at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

Here’s a list of roads that will be closed during the parade:

6:00 a.m.- Talleyrand Ave. closed from Gator Bowl Blvd. to Duval St.

6:00 a.m.- Bryan St. closed from Adams St. to Duval St.

8:30 a.m.- Gator Bowl Blvd. eastbound closed from A. Philip Randolph Blvd. to Talleyrand Ave.

10:30 a.m.- Main Street Bridge and Acosta Bridge closed

10:30 a.m.- Lee St. closed at Water St. to Forsyth St.

All road closures will end at 3:00 p.m. or as soon as the end of the parade exits the closure, whichever comes first.

“I’m honored to participate in this wonderful celebration of the men and women of our community and nation who have served,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in a news release. “Jacksonville is a proud military town and it’s exciting to be part of this tradition.”

Mayor Deegan will be featured in the parade, along with Grand Marshal Major General Douglas Burnett of the U.S. Air Force and Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Sr., who is one of Jacksonville’s oldest veterans at 96 years old.

For more information, visit JaxVeteransDayParade.com.

