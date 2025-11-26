City of Jacksonville to host inaugural Holiday River Fest on November 29

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will host the inaugural Holiday River Fest on Saturday, November 29, offering a free, family-friendly celebration along the St. Johns River.

The event will feature a variety of festive activities, including a Christmas Tree Lighting at Riverfront Plaza, a Light Boat Parade on the St. Johns River, and a fireworks display sponsored by Bank of America.

Mayor Donna Deegan and Miss Florida Paris Richardson will be present at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, alongside performances from Alhambra Theatre’s ‘ELF the Musical’ and other local acts.

The Christmas Tree Lighting at Riverfront Plaza, sponsored by Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, will allow attendees to see the newly renovated Riverfront Plaza and enjoy performances from local groups.

The Light Boat Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., featuring a fleet of decorated boats traveling along the river, followed by a fireworks display with a ‘waterfall’ effect off the Main Street and Acosta bridges.

Friendship Fountain will host activities including a holiday lights and music show, a Silent Disco, and food trucks, with programming starting at 6 p.m.

The JAX Artist Walk on Ice will offer ice skating and a holiday market, with skating available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the market from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Road closures will affect the Main Street Bridge and Acosta Bridge, with specific lanes and sidewalks closed at various times to accommodate the festivities.

