ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is accepting applications for its 2027–2028 Poet Laureate Program.

The chosen writer will serve as a volunteer ambassador for the literary arts, representing the municipality across a two-year term.

Established in 2022, the initiative celebrates the power of poetry to inspire, connect and enrich the community.

The selected poet represents the city at ceremonies, special events, and public gatherings.

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To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, demonstrate a passion for poetry, be comfortable with public recitation, and either reside in St. Augustine or maintain connections to the area through family or community involvement.

The application deadline is Monday, Dec. 28. Submissions can be completed online through the municipal website and candidates with questions may contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 904-825-1007 or by email at cityclerk@citystaug.com.

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Officials will select the new Poet Laureate during the City Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 11, 2027.

The appointee will then make an official debut at the City of St. Augustine’s Arbor Day celebration on Jan. 15, 2027.

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