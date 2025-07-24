Clay County schools announce new policy for free, reduced breakfast, lunch programs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools has announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for the 2025-2026 school year, providing important information for families regarding meal applications and eligibility.

Parents and guardians must complete a new application each year to receive free or reduced-price meals for their children.

Click here for me applications

The reduced price for lunch is set at $0.40 and breakfast at $0.30. Meal prices for the upcoming school year are $2.75 for elementary lunch and $3.00 for secondary lunch, with breakfast priced at $1.75 for all grade levels.

Schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will offer free breakfast and lunch without requiring an application. These schools include AMI Kids, Bannerman Learning Center, and several elementary and high schools in the district.

Families with children attending both CEP and non-CEP schools must complete an application, listing all household members, as household size and income determine eligibility. Applications can be submitted online or via paper forms, which will be distributed at the start of the school year.

Households receiving SNAP or TANF benefits need only provide the child’s name, a valid case number, and an adult’s signature. Foster children automatically qualify for free meals, regardless of household income.

The district also provides guidelines for determining household income, emphasizing that all income before deductions must be reported.

Deployed service members are considered part of the household, but only the income available to the family should be included.

If a household’s situation changes, such as unemployment or a change in household size, families are encouraged to contact the Food and Nutrition Services Department to update their application.

