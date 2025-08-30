Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred near the 700 block of Blanding Boulevard.

Action News Jax responded to the scene Saturday afternoon, where deputies remained near Clay Electric and St. Giles Presbyterian church.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, neither deputies nor the suspect were struck by gunfire.

CCSO said the suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators are working to gather more details.

We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

