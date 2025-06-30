COMING AT 4 P.M.: Mayor will announce new Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department chief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will announce the new Chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday at 4 p.m.

Action News Jax told you last Monday that the City of Jacksonville had narrowed down the candidates for the next chief to five finalists.

We told you earlier this month that 17 candidates were in the running to replace current Chief Keith Powers, who will be stepping down at the end of the month.

Powers’ last day is Monday, and the city’s goal was to have a new chief in place by Tuesday.

Here are the five finalists for the role:

Damien Bell

Jacob Blanton

Percy Golden

Darin Hooten

Willie King

Here are the other candidates among the original 17 announced who were not chosen:

Aaron Bebernitz

James Davis

Renaldo Horn

Bryon Iveson

Benjamin Kodatt

Christopher McKeown

Eric Mitchell

Timothy Nguyen

Michael Pluhacek

Paul Rigdon

Steven Serrato

Todd Smith

Originally, Phil Perry with the City of Jacksonville said that another 12 were deemed ineligible, for a total of 29 applicants.

