Jacksonville fire chief Keith Powers set to retire by July 1, City Council President says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers is set to retire soon, the City of Jacksonville has confirmed.

Jacksonville City Council President Randy White first told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that Powers will retire by July 1.

Powers has been the chief since January 2020 and has been with JFRD for 29 years.

The city said in a news release that “The Deegan Administration and JFRD established a succession plan and mentorship program in 2023″ and that early this year, “Chief Powers approached the administration to begin discussing the transition to his successor.”

The city’s news release listed Powers’ retirement date as June 30 and said the next fire chief will begin serving on July 1.

The city said, “The next Fire Chief will be selected through an open selection process over the next six weeks.”

JFRD and the city “will announce the process for candidates to submit applications in the coming weeks and provide more information to the public as this transition period progresses.”

In a news release from the City about his retirement, Powers said the following:

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the brave men and women who put their lives on the line each day and serve our community, both on and off duty. They are the reason that JFRD is the best fire department in the country. I will be forever grateful for their courage and dedication to Jacksonville. I also want to thank Mayor Deegan for the opportunity to continue serving and for her always strong commitment to public safety.”

Here is the full statement White shared with us about Powers’ retirement:

“As the former Deputy Director Assistant Fire Chief, I know firsthand the weight of the badge and the heart it takes to lead. Chief Powers has given his career — and his calling — to serving and protecting this city. I’ve watched with pride and admiration as he led JFRD with strength, compassion, and a deep commitment to his firefighters and our community.

“His retirement marks the end of an incredible chapter for JFRD, but his legacy of service will remain a guiding example. On behalf of the City Council — and from one firefighter to another — I thank Chief Powers and wish him nothing but happiness and peace in this next chapter."

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan issued the following statement about Powers:

“Chief Powers has served the City of Jacksonville with honor and distinction. Beyond the daily routine of keeping our citizens safe, we have been a state and national leader under his watch. From Mobile Stroke and Critical Care Units to Emergency Road Access Teams during storms to a high school athlete training scholarship program, these firsts for JFRD are testaments to the innovation that occurred during his time as Chief. I thank him for his many decades of service to the city and deep love for the department.”

