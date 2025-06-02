LIST: 17 candidates in the running for the next chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville currently has 17 candidates it is considering to be the next fire chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Action News Jax told you last month when the city confirmed that current Chief Keith Powers would be stepping down.

His last day is June 30, and the city wants to have a new chief in place by July 1.

Here is the list of candidates being considered for the role:

Aaron Bebernitz

Damien Bell

Jacob Blanton

James Davis

Percy Golden

Darin Hooten

Renaldo Horn

Bryon Iveson

Willie King

Benjamin Kodatt

Christopher McKeown

Eric Mitchell

Timothy Nguyen

Michael Pluhacek

Paul Rigdon

Steven Serrato

Todd Smith

Phil Perry with the City of Jacksonville said that another 12 were deemed ineligible, for a total of 29 applicants.

“The 17 candidates currently being considered meet the basic criteria, including the requirement that they are currently serving at JFRD,” Perry said in an email to Action News Jax.

“We believe that out of nearly 2,000 firefighters, there are qualified candidates to be considered,” Perry continued.

The 17 candidates will now go through a more detailed evaluation process.

