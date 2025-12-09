Company linked to Jacksonville Councilman shuts down after Action News Jax Investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that Bold City Media, a company we’ve been investigating for months, along with its connections to Jacksonville City Councilman Raul Arias, has officially shut down.

According to state records, Bold City Media was dissolved on Nov. 26. The company’s website and Instagram account have also been taken down.

Bold City Media dissolved Bold City Media dissolved

Documents show the owner has already launched a new business under a different name: Black Tie Creative.

Black Tie Creative forms Black Tie Creative forms

For the past two months, Action News Jax Ben Becker has uncovered numerous ties between Councilman Arias and Bold City Media, including his attempt to steer business to the company he once owned and the use of an address linked to his family’s restaurant on Beach Boulevard.

After our reporting, Arias resigned as the Council’s Finance Chair.

Action News Jax reached out to the owner of Bold City Media to ask about the company’s shutdown and the launch of Black Tie Creative, but we have not received a response.

On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council is set to vote on funding for three local Chambers of Commerce, one of which previously had a connection to Bold City Media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.