JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:08 AM: Northbound Interstate 295 lanes are closed Friday morning due to a crash near Interstate 10.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and detour information. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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