Crash near Moncrief Road leaves one person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A serious crash brought traffic to a halt on I-295 southbound near Rowe Avenue and Moncrief Road on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Two adults were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said.

Details about how the crash happened have not been released.

The scene is still active, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area while crews clear the roadway.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

