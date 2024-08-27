‘Department let us down:’ 3 years since Jacksonville grandfather hit, killed, left on side of road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been three years since a local grandfather was hit by a car and killed on the Northside of Jacksonville.

His body was left on the side of the road for nearly twelve hours.

Darryl Lindsey, 59, was walking home from church three years ago when he was hit and killed along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The driver who hit him didn’t call 911 until he got home.

Action News Jax has been pressing law enforcement for answers ever since his death. The driver was never charged with a crime.

Due to our three-year investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually released the 911 calls associated with Lindsey’s death.

The calls revealed JSO did not dispatch a patrol car to the scene, which is against JSO protocol. A dispatcher was disciplined as a result and later stepped down.

The Lindsey family’s case was re-opened. But, in April of last year, Action News Jax told you, the driver responsible died in a car crash. He hurt two other people in that crash.

“I feel like the department let us down, just how the whole case went,” Shadara Lindsey said.

Shadara—Mr. Lindsey’s oldest daughter—said life has moved forward, but her family wishes her father could see their accomplishments firsthand.

“It’s empty, lonely,” Shadara Lindsey said. “Although you’re surrounded by people, but the person who you really want the most isn’t there.”

The family is hoping to start a nonprofit or partner with a legislator to lobby for stricter hit-and-run laws.

“I do know that I want to start like a nonprofit or you know do something to change the laws or whatever with the hit and runs because it is ridiculous how the laws are with people [who] don’t get held accountable,” Shadara Lindsey said.

A family spokesperson sent us this statement on Lindsey’s death and the three-year mark.

“On behalf of the family of Darryl Lindsey, we would like to take this time to humbly thank Meghan Moriarty along with the Action News Team for all the care, dedication, and professionalism shown to our family during these past three years. We could not have gotten through this very tough time without Meghan and the Action News Team. We truly want to say thank you for everything!! We, as a family, have been taking things, one day at a time since this tragedy happened. We are looking to join other lobbyists in changing laws in reference to hit-and-run drivers. We are still seeking full justice for Mr. Lindsey and will not stop trying until it is served. There are still concerns about the legal aspect of the case and we are open to any assistance that anyone wants to render in this area. We welcome all prayers and continued support while we take on this uphill battle for justice. We appreciate all the love and support shown to us from the community and would like to say Thank you to all.” – Crystal Tyler, family spokesperson”

