Dozens line up, some overnight, at Jacksonville dachshund puppy adoption event following viral plea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville TikTok creator, Bethany Michel, posted a short clip urging her followers to help in getting about 50 dogs dachshund puppies adopted.

Her plea was heard loud and clear. Dozens lined up outside Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protection Services on Friday morning for a chance to adopt one of the wiener dogs.

Some of them camped out overnight for a chance to take one home.

The shelter’s director, Michael Bricker, says the dachshunds came from a local breeder who needed help rehoming the dogs after a death in the family.

Jacksonville dachshund adoption event attracts many following viral TicTok

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.