Duval County School Police officer arrested on dating violence charge, DCPS says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County School Police officer was arrested Sunday in connection to a dating violence incident, Duval County Public Schools announced Tuesday.

Kevens Louis, 30, is facing charges of battery causing bodily harm (dating violence), false imprisonment, and felony domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online inmate information search.

DCPS said in a news release that Louis began working with the district in September 2021 and has worked as a school police officer not assigned to a particular school.

Louis has been stripped of all law enforcement authority, and DCPS said his “employment status will be addressed” upon his release from jail.

“While the presumption of innocence applies, I am incredibly disappointed by these allegations as they fall short of the high standards required of our school police officers,” Duval School Police Chief Jackson Short said in the news release.

Louis was released from the Duval County Jail on Monday, according to JSO’s online inmate information search.

His next court date is June 3 at 9 a.m. Action News Jax is requesting his arrest report for further details.

