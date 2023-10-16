Boy, 15, is second suspect arrested in September murder of another teen, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another teenage boy has been arrested in the September murder of a teen boy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Gabriel Iverson Waisanen, 15, is now facing charges of murder and attempted robbery, according to a news release from JSO.

The shooting happened in the 10700 block of Java Drive in the Sandalwood area on Sept. 2.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke to Donnell Queen, who identified his son, 15-year-old Mekel Queen, as the victim who was shot and killed.

15-year-old Mekel Queen

Days after the shooting, JSO announced the arrest of 15-year-old Bobby T. Dann on a charge of murder.

Bobby T. Dann, 15

JSO said a warrant for Waisanen was obtained on Friday, and he was later located, interviewed, and arrested.

Police said, “Waisanen planned and provided a firearm in an attempted robbery where the victim was shot and killed.”

