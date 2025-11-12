Jacksonville police announce arrest in crash that killed beloved teacher, his 1-year-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Logan Fletcher Park, 24, has been arrested and charged with two counts of DUI Manslaughter following a crash on May 16 that killed a local teacher and his 1-year-old son on Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that an extensive Traffic Homicide investigation led to Park turning himself in on Sunday.

JSO Detectives determined that Park was driving under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle struck Mitchell Patch and his son, Everett, as they were crossing Baymeadows Road near San Jose Boulevard.

Mitchell Patch, Everett Mitchell Patch (left) was carrying his 1-year-old son Everett across Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville Friday, May 16, 2025 when they were struck by a car and killed. (GoFundMe)

Patch was a beloved math teacher at Bayview Elementary School. The crash happened as he was leaving a gathering with his son.

Park’s blood alcohol content was measured at .107, which is above the legal limit, JSO said.

Following the investigation, JSO detectives, in coordination with the State Attorney’s Office, obtained a warrant for Park’s arrest. Park was taken into custody after turning himself in.

